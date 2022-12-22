SRG spent £58.9m on buys in 2021
Specialist Risk Investments, which trades under the Specialist Risk Group brand, spent £58.91m on five acquisitions in 2021, a filing at Companies House has revealed.
The company bought GB Underwriting Services, The Channel Partnership, Blackrock Insurance Services, Emrose Insurance Brokers and CLS Risk Solutions during the year.
The consolidator kicked off 2021 with the purchase of GB Underwriting for £6.44m in January. The managing general agent specialises in construction and provides property and liability cover via UK brokers.
SRG was founded by private equity investor Pollen Street Capital when it acquired Miles Smith in December 2017.
SRG has since
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
PFS blindsided over CII board takeover
The Personal Financial Society was blindsided by the Chartered Insurance Institute Group adding three new directors to its board yesterday.
BGL Insurance to create 300 jobs in 2023
Markerstudy-owned BGL Insurance has committed to boosting its headcount by 300 people next year.
FCA warns of broker clone
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be independent broker Stonebridge Corporate.
CII seizes control of PFS board
The Chartered Insurance Institute Group has appointed a majority of directors to the board of the Personal Finance Society in a move labelled 'disingenuous'.
Chris Haggart succeeds David Hopwood as CEO at Hedron Network
Chris Haggart, commercial director retail at Global Risk Partners, has been appointed CEO of Hedron Network.
Compass Network partners with PremFina
Compass Network, part of Bravo Networks, has partnered with premium finance provider PremFina with a three-year contract.
Qmetric swings to loss
Policy Expert owner Qmetric Group Holdings has posted a post-tax loss of £9.99m as gross written premium broke through the £200m barrier.
Cardiff City FC sue Miller over player death costs
Miller Insurance Services has been sued by Cardiff City Football Club over costs relating to the death of player Emiliano Sala.