SRG spent £58.9m on buys in 2021

Specialist Risk Investments, which trades under the Specialist Risk Group brand, spent £58.91m on five acquisitions in 2021, a filing at Companies House has revealed.

The company bought GB Underwriting Services, The Channel Partnership, Blackrock Insurance Services, Emrose Insurance Brokers and CLS Risk Solutions during the year.

The consolidator kicked off 2021 with the purchase of GB Underwriting for £6.44m in January. The managing general agent specialises in construction and provides property and liability cover via UK brokers.

SRG was founded by private equity investor Pollen Street Capital when it acquired Miles Smith in December 2017.

SRG has since