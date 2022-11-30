Qlaims launches ATE service

Qlaims has extended its claims assistance to provide after the event services to its brokers.

Qlaims, founded in 2017, already delivered before the event services for private clients and businesses.

The insurtech managing general agent detailed that ATE professional services will be delivered through a combination of inhouse and panel customer facing adjusters giving it national claims coverage.

Liz Latter, CEO said: “We want to provide a complete service to our brokers.

“By offering our professional claims services to their clients who have not purchased a loss recovery policy, we