Insurance Age

Aviva forecasts £25bn UK investment power boost from Solvency II reforms

Thumbs up
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Association of British Insurers has backed the government’s Solvency II reform package which Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said will “unlock tens of billions of pounds of investment for our growth-enhancing industries”.

Hunt announced the publication of the government’s decision on Solvency II in his Autumn Statement to Parliament today.

The government consulted in April on a suite of measures and, when he was Chancellor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flagged in June that it wanted to overhaul the UK’s insurer solvency rules quickly.

The ABI said it welcomed the proposed reduction to the Risk Margin by 65% for life insurers and 30% for non-life insurers and was pleased to see proposals to broaden the asset and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read

  1. Ten ways to combat underinsurance
  2. ABI urges the Chancellor to freeze IPT
  3. Zurich becomes GAIN’s first Industry Transformer member
  4. Insurers going back to basics on schemes - BLW's Brett Sainty
  5. Ardonagh posts double digital advisory growth but retail fall
  6. Covea, Hiscox and RSA commit to Build Back Better
  7. Biba schemes provider Renovation Plan ties up with Axa

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: