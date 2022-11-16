Ex-Policy Shop CEO Sean Byrne joins Got You Covered as MD

The Policy Shop founder and former CEO Sean Byrne has joined niche motor and personal lines insurance broker Got You Covered as managing director, reporting to CEO Rob Leigh.

Byrne, pictured, founded The Policy Shop in Coventry in 1993 growing the firm to £20m of gross written premium and a headcount of 70. He left the business after selling it to Markerstudy in 2014.

Post the sale Byrne moved on to Premium Choice helping it enter the household market, particularly targeting non-standard risks, and has since undertaken a number of consulting and advisory roles, setting up Vernacular Business Consulting in 2020.

Got You Covered works across the non-standard home and