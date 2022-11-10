Broker Expo 2022: £250,000 to set up a broker
It would cost around £250,00 to set up a broker from scratch these days, according to Brokerring CEO Stuart Randall.
Speaking at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo in Coventry today Randall, pictured, told the audience that the figure was “way beyond most people’s abilities”.
“The likes of Movo, Gauntlet and Momentum are vital as nurseries for new insurance brokers,” he insisted.
“As a new insurance broker you have to have a mothership really.”
Questioned on the figure Randall highlighted that start-ups needed to have a “certain volume” of business to get agencies from insurers in the first place.
He listed the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Roll of honour - brokers reveal UK’s best commercial lines insurers
- Aviva grows GWP but COR worsens
- News analysis: RSA's big challenge - turning around broker service
- Axa Commercial makes three broker facing appointments
- ‘You would be a fool to ignore a business like Amazon’
- John Dunn named MD of Brokerbility as Julie Rayson-Flynn departs
- In Depth: On the road again - haulage under the spotlight