Kelliher reports turnover and profit growth for 2021
Kelliher Insurance Group has recorded a 6.4% increase in turnover for 2021 to £17.3m.
According to a filing at Companies House, profit after tax rose from £737,713 in 2020 to £776,847.
Ebitda was stable year-on-year at £1.6m.
The broker, part of Insurance Age’s Top 75 listing, consists of two direct regulated operating subsidiaries: Kerry London and Trade Direct Insurance Services.
The breakdown of the figures showed a 4.3% increase in turnover at Kerry London to £11.1m. However, profit before tax fell to £700,000 from £1m.
This, the group said, was due to increased
