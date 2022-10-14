Aviva adds Dave Martin as Gareth Hemming exits
Aviva has confirmed the appointment of Dave Martin as managing director of UKGI distribution & SME replacing Gareth Hemming who is leaving the insurer.
Hemming will exit at the end of the year. According to the provider he has “decided to pursue new opportunities outside of Aviva”.
As revealed by Insurance Age, Martin quit the post of head of retail at Zurich UK earlier this week.
He had been with Zurich since April 2019 having spent 18 years at Allianz.
Following speculation in the market, Aviva has confirmed that Martin will start work at the business in “early 2023”, subject to regulatory approval.
Hemming has held a number of senior
