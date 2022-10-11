Blog: What next for ex-Zurich retail boss Martin?

As revealed by Insurance Age, Zurich head of retail Dave Martin has flown the nest. With the next home yet to be announced Emmanuel Kenning looks at where her might land

Aviva

When, now former head of retail, Dave Martin left Allianz after an 18-year stint at the insurer to join Zurich in 2019 it was seen as a coup for both then UK CEO Tulsi Nadhu and, most pertinently, for then EMEA CEO Amanda Blanc.

During her time at Axa (2011-2018), Blanc was known to build teams bringing in the likes of Laurent Matras, Matthew Reed and Alasdair Stewart to work alongside long-standing staff such as David Williams.

Since taking up the group CEO role at Aviva in July 2020