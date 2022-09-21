Biba launches second guide on underinsurance

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has teamed up with QuestGates to publish a guide to valuations for members to use with their customers.

The new guide is the second launched by the trade body this year to help tackle the problem of underinsurance.

Having committed in its 2022 manifesto to highlight the dangers of underinsurance Biba was supported by Allianz on the first guide which it launched at its annual conference in Manchester.

According to Biba, the problem of underinsurance worsened during the Covid pandemic and is now being compounded by soaring inflation. The trade body cited figures from the Chartered Institute of