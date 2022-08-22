Urban Jungle expands into motor insurance
Insurance challenger brand, Urban Jungle, has added to its range of home insurance products with the launch of its new car insurance.
It claimed the move makes it the first UK insurtech business to go multiline and offer both home and car cover.
According to Urban Jungle, the cover has been designed to offer competitive value to customers, as well as affordable cover for additional people in the home including housemates, partners, childminders or carers.
The new policy can be customised
