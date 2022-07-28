Clear CEO sets out organic growth and acquisitions route to £675m GWP in 2025
The business achieved £260m of GWP in 2021 as it reported adjusted Ebitda of £10.4m. Revenue was up 60.7% to £45m in the financial year to the end of October as the firm struck four deals and achieved 8% organic growth.
Edgeley told Insurance Age that since then organic growth was accelerating again and Clear was “potentially ending the [2022] year at a double-digit organic growth number”.
Post the financial year it has bought Kent Insurance Brokers, Centor and ProAktive taking GWP to over
