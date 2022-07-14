Sabre warns of surging claims costs as motor GWP and profit drops
Sabre flagged that this was due to pricing ahead of the market in response to higher levels of inflation.
GWP was up year-on-year at £91.8m from £78.2m, but this included £22.1m of motorcycle and taxi business which the provider has expanded into.
Sabre’s combined operating ratio for the period worsened to 98.9% from 74.4% for the six months. This was driven mainly by a deterioration in the net loss ratio which increased from 44.9% to 71.6% across the two periods.
The firm detailed that with
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Video Q&A: Achieving quality in the marine space
- FCA says all options on table ahead of possible phased implementation period for Consumer Duty
- Zego confirms redundancies
- Insurtech app Honcho shuts up shop
- Opinion: Unpicking the regulator’s ‘Dear CEO’ letters
- News analysis: The future for Directors’ & Officers’ cover
- Car premiums up 7.8% since start of 2022