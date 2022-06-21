ProAktive buy part of national expansion, says Clear boss Lickens
Insurance Age revealed the deal for the Doncaster-headquartered business today which takes Clear up to over £330m of gross written premium with over 600 staff in 15 locations.
Before the buy Clear’s office footprint went only as far north as Leicester.
“We talk of it [ProAktive] as our gateway to the North,” said Lickens. “We started off as a London broker, we edged out to an office in Peterborough and then went down to Surrey. Gradually this is us building out our proposition across the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Gallagher sued for negligence and breach of contract over failure to cover flat block
- SSP users demand improvements after latest outage
- Ageas adds Neil Mercier as head of standard motor
- Clear buys ProAktive
- FCA delays travel insurance signposting review
- Brunel Group opens Newton Abbot office
- Covéa returns to profit in 2021