ProAktive buy part of national expansion, says Clear boss Lickens

Insurance Age revealed the deal for the Doncaster-headquartered business today which takes Clear up to over £330m of gross written premium with over 600 staff in 15 locations.

Before the buy Clear’s office footprint went only as far north as Leicester.

“We talk of it [ProAktive] as our gateway to the North,” said Lickens. “We started off as a London broker, we edged out to an office in Peterborough and then went down to Surrey. Gradually this is us building out our proposition across the