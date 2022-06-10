LV adds Sam Dansey to lead home underwriting

The insurer detailed that Dansey’s role will involve managing the development and distribution of personal lines home insurance products through its broker channel, as well as defining and implementing a strategy to meet its growth ambitions.

Dansey, who joined at the beginning of the month, reports to Michael Lawrence, distribution and underwriting director for LV Broker.

Prior to joining LV, Dansey worked at Flood Re for five years as head of operations and market relations. Before this he