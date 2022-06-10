Insurance Age

LV adds Sam Dansey to lead home underwriting

Sam Dansey, LV home underwriting team lead
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The insurer detailed that Dansey’s role will involve managing the development and distribution of personal lines home insurance products through its broker channel, as well as defining and implementing a strategy to meet its growth ambitions.

Dansey, who joined at the beginning of the month, reports to Michael Lawrence, distribution and underwriting director for LV Broker.

Prior to joining LV, Dansey worked at Flood Re for five years as head of operations and market relations. Before this he

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

To continue reading...

More on Insight

Most read

  1. Profile: Adam Winslow - Winslow’s world
  2. FCA hit by second wave of strike action as Unite says regulator in deep crisis
  3. Analysis: Recruitment, the workplace environment and the generational shift
  4. Analysis: Sexism, seniority and insurance
  5. JMG eyeing up more deals after flurry of Scottish buys
  6. County Group buys Taylor Francis
  7. Video Q&A: Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers managing director Gary Williamson

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: