Clear sets £500m GWP target after Centor buy
Clear had aimed for the old target to be reached by the end of 2022.
Executive chairman of Clear Group, Howard Lickens, confirmed that the business would still be making buys. He said: “If we see opportunities then we’re aiming for that [£500m]. It will take a couple years.”
Centor Insurance & Risk Management is Clear’s second acquisition of the year, following the purchase of Kent Insurance Brokers this January.
After the purchase of Centor the company now employs over 550 people across 13
