Clear buys Centor

London-based Centor was founded by CEO Neil Walton in 2004. It has grown to over £40m of gross written premium with £6m of annual revenue. With a strong presence in the London market the firm’s specialisms include corporate, commercial, real estate and employee benefits business.

Clear detailed that Walton and his team of over 50 experienced professionals “will now work closely with the team at Clear to maximise opportunities to grow the business”.

It is Clear’s second acquisition of the year