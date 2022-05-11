Biba launches underinsurance guide

The new guidance was created in partnership with Allianz.

According to the trade body underinsurance remains a persistent and widespread problem. It cited estimates from the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters showing underinsurance to be present on over 40% of claims and the degree of underinsurance to be around 35 to 45%.

Biba committed in its 2022 manifesto to highlight the dangers of underinsurance and has launched the guide at its annual conference in Manchester.

The association had