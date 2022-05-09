Clegg Gifford buys ARs to expand branch network
The business, founded in 1968, agreed to sell to Markerstudy at the end of last year.
CEO Toby Clegg told Insurance Age that at the time Clegg Gifford had grown to £100m of gross written premium with 265 staff.
It had 12 branches, he reported, however added that this included five former appointed representatives which had been bought up.
“We are running down the number of ARs that we have got,” he confirmed.
“One of the big Markerstudy plays at the moment is to increase the number of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- AUB Group to purchase Tysers for £500m
- Brokerring takes stake in accounts firm
- Broking Success: Strength in Scotland
- David Williams joins Qlaims in first NED role
- Dave Clapp sets £250m three-year target for MVP and Ataraxia
- PremFina takes from Close Brothers to build senior team
- GS Group buys Dundee-based Strathtay