Aviva and Allianz surveys flag inflation and climate impact issues for SMEs

Soaring prices are front of mind for SMEs, according to research by Allianz Commercial.

The poll of 500 respondents, including 250 sole traders and 250 decision makers in businesses employing up to 249 people, asked about the major challenges and threats facing their business.

Survey respondents put inflation first (cited by 33% of them), cash flow second (29%) and competition third (27%).

These were well ahead of business interruption (17%), which was the top concern in the same poll last