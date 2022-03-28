Regulatory changes set to bite

Michael Sicsic, MD of Sicsic Advisory, has warned brokers that they will increasingly come under the microscope of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Speaking to delegates at the UK Broker Summit last week, Sicsic, former head of supervision for general insurance at the FCA, stated: “2021 has been the year of change in Insurance Regulation. 2022 is the year where the change bites.”

He flagged that the last two years have been extremely busy in terms of regulatory compliance change and