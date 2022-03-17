Final FCA monthly Covid BI claims update puts payout at £1.35bn
The Financial Conduct Authority’s final monthly update on insurer payments to settle business interruption claims has revealed a total bill of £1.35bn.
This is up by £34.7m on the previous month’s figures.
The increase has taken final payments to £1.05bn with interim payments totalling £303.1m.
The regulator has been publishing the monthly updates for over a year since shortly after the Supreme Court rejected insurers’ appeals in the BI test case but has now called the process to a halt.
