Aviva partners with Broker Network after a decade apart
Aviva has joined up with Bravo Networks as a strategic insurer partner working with both Compass and Broker Network, Insurance Age can reveal.
Aviva was already a partner of Compass and has previously worked with Broker Network but split with the offering in 2012.
The development marks further expansion for the provider into the networks arena with the insurer also being a partner of PIB-owned Cobra Network.
Ardonagh bought Bravo Group, including Compass and Broker Network, in 2020 from
