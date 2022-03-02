Hiscox UK posts near 10% rise in GWP for 2021
Hiscox UK delivered $831.1m (£624.9m) of gross written premium in 2021, up 9.9% on the $756.1m achieved the year before.
The insurer’s annual results revealed an increase in commercial lines business in the unit but a fall in personal lines over the year.
According to the provider, Hiscox UK commercial lines was up 9.9% year-on-year due to rate improvements, strong retention and adding a net 45,000 customers.
It listed that rate increases were achieved across the portfolio led by cyber and
