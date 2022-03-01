BI highlighted as commercial flood risk issue

The FloodFlash Commercial Risk Report has found that business interruption is a key issue when it comes to flood risk.

One in four broker clients, who have flooded in the last 10 years, revealed that they experienced a prolonged period of business interruption. Despite that, only 42% of those surveyed revealed that they have business interruption cover in place.

FloodFlash commercial director Brent Jackson said: “It’s so important that British businesses and their brokers understand the risks