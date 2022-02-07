FCA appoints interim chair
HM Treasury has announced that it has started the search for the next chair of the Financial Conduct Authority.
While the search for Charles Randell’s permanent successor concludes, Richard Lloyd OBE will act as interim chair of the FCA from 1 June 2022.
In addition, Aidene Walsh will act as interim chair of the Payment Systems Regulator from 1 April 2022.
Charles Randell stood down as chair in 2021.
Lloyd is currently the senior independent director of the FCA Board
