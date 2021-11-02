WF Risk Group repackages wholesale and MGA proposition

WF Risk Group has announced the bringing together of its wholesale and managing general agent (MGA) propositions

Within the WF Risk Group, brokers will have access to solutions from both Generation Underwriting and Arden Wholesale, to help assist them in the current challenging market.

Existing broker connections will be given access to solutions from both areas of the group with plans to broaden the distribution footprint to new partners.

Richard Willis, managing director of WF Risk