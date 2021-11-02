WF Risk Group repackages wholesale and MGA proposition
WF Risk Group has announced the bringing together of its wholesale and managing general agent (MGA) propositions
Within the WF Risk Group, brokers will have access to solutions from both Generation Underwriting and Arden Wholesale, to help assist them in the current challenging market.
Existing broker connections will be given access to solutions from both areas of the group with plans to broaden the distribution footprint to new partners.
Range
Richard Willis, managing director of WF Risk
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- News analysis: Consolidators put up 'for sale' signs
- In Depth: Schemes and the pandemic
- Protesters spill 1,000 litres of fake oil on Lloyd’s doorstep
- Granite buys telematics broker Carrot
- Gallagher appoints Derek Henry to lead micro-SME
- Daulby Read adds agricultural specialist
- Should brokers go down the employee ownership route?