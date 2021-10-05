Insurance Age

Pen and MUM lift lid on deal

deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The deal which has seen Manchester Underwriting Management (MUM) join the Gallagher stable by becoming part of Pen Underwriting was announced yesterday (4 October).

Pen Underwriting CEO, Tom Downey, told Insurance Age that the deal is part of a strong acquisitions pipeline for the organisation. The M&A focus is part of its strategy to control up to £1bn in GWP, which it revealed last year.

He commented: “When we set out our strategy last year, we made it clear M&A is an important part of our

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insight

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Pen buys Manchester Underwriting
  2. Ethos Broking buys again
  3. Aston Lark buys in Birmingham
  4. Aviva sells Italian GI business to Allianz
  5. Gallagher says 'goodbye' to Bollington brand
  6. People Moves: 4-8 October 2021
  7. GRP completes deal for WTW's Northern Ireland business

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: