Sian Fisher steps down as CII CEO

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has today (1 October) announced that Sian Fisher, CEO, will be stepping down next year after more than six years at the helm of the professional body.

Appointed CEO in 2016, Fisher will complete her six-month notice period and leave on 31 March 2022.

Fisher said: “When I joined the CII in 2016, I made a commitment to modernise the organisation during my five-year term, to make sure it was ‘fit for the future’ and supported the vital role our members play