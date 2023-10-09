Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers 2023: Analysis

What have been some of the most significant themes in the UK broker market over the past 12 months? John Needham and Will Lanyon from PKF Littlejohn, explore the impact of some of the main macroeconomic developments on industry trends such as M&A activity and market concentration.

The insurance industry proved adept at dealing with the macroeconomic shock posed by the Covid pandemic back in 2020 – and it appears to have proved equally resilient to the more recent phenomenon of a higher and less certain inflationary environment.

Higher staff costs have been a major area of concern for brokers, like in many professional services sectors, which has lowered the margins of some.

However, as a rule, the sector has been able to manage these cost increases by continuing to grow