The stats: Q3 - Feeling the squeeze as commercial continues to climb

Recent figures for Q3 from Acturis show policyholders remain under intense pressure as premiums rise across all business classes, reports Rachel Gordon

Commercial premiums were 4.7% larger in quarter three compared to the same period of 2021, according to the Acturis Commercial Lines Index, which has seen the biggest year-on-year upwards movement since it began surveying the sector in 2010.

The figures across all classes show a 0.7% increase in the growth rate compared to the previous quarter when it stood at 4%. This time last year the percentage growth in average premium was 3.9%.

However, as Acturis itself points out, while this continues