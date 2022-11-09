NMU takes the crown in Age’s 2022 Broker Satisfaction Survey

Brokers have voted NMU as their preferred commercial lines insurer in this year’s Insurance Age Broker Satisfaction Survey, with Covéa Insurance in second place and CFC Underwriting in third.

The exclusive research scores insurers on metrics based on: new business - efficiency in providing quotes, quality of underwriting, communication and access to decision makers, policy documentation, cover and renewals.

Guy Smith, head of marine and specialty at NMU said: “Service has always been at the heart of NMU. Our dedication to providing excellent service has played a crucial part in our success over the last 40 years.” //

He added the insurer had added new product lines adding to its