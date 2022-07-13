Avantia grows revenue to £26.6m in 2021
This was up from £21.75m the year before.
In a filing at Companies House, the business stated that it grown “strongly” due to continuing to focus on enhancing its pricing, underwriting and data analytics capabilities.
It added that the growth was driven by strong progress in renewal and premium finance revenues.
Operating profit increased to £9.72m, up £2.36m from the previous year, as profit after tax hit £8.35m compared to £6.45m in 2020.
Avantia also grew its team with an additional 11
