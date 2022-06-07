Two-thirds of schemes brokers not satisfied with compliance support from insurers

The FCA introduced product governance rules in October 2021 which mean brokers and insurers must make sure products provide fair value for customers and that they can demonstrate this is the case.

Insurance Age can reveal that just over half (52%) of the brokers surveyed said they believed the new rules would benefit customers, but only 47% said it would lead to development of better products.

The FCA wrote a letter on 25 May to show its concerns on consumer harms. One key risk flagged by the