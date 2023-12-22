UK brokers given unique access to Swiss market with new agreement

The Government has signed a joint financial services agreement with the Swiss authorities that will allow UK insurance brokers to continue to trade in Switzerland without the need to establish a base there.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt yesterday signed the Berne Financial Services Agreement, described as “a first of its kind pact on financial services cooperation”, with his Swiss counterpart Karin Keller-Sutter.

The agreement secures unique access for British insurance brokers to the Swiss market.

From the start of 2024, Switzerland will require any non-Swiss firms to establish a base in the country before serving Swiss clients.

Significant advantage

However, the UK will be the only country in the world