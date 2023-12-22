Insurance Age

UK brokers given unique access to Swiss market with new agreement

uk swiss flags
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Government has signed a joint financial services agreement with the Swiss authorities that will allow UK insurance brokers to continue to trade in Switzerland without the need to establish a base there.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt yesterday signed the Berne Financial Services Agreement, described as “a first of its kind pact on financial services cooperation”, with his Swiss counterpart Karin Keller-Sutter.

The agreement secures unique access for British insurance brokers to the Swiss market. 

From the start of 2024, Switzerland will require any non-Swiss firms to establish a base in the country before serving Swiss clients. 

Significant advantage 

However, the UK will be the only country in the world

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Commercial

Interview: SiriusPoint’s Rob Gibbs and Alex Hardy

Regional brokers’ interest in SiriusPoint has been piqued by a slew of appointments, most notably involving ex-RSA leaders, and a high profile MGA deal. Emmanuel Kenning finds out what the insurer has to offer and what is coming next.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: