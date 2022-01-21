Blog: The power of customer data

Knowing me, knowing you, aha!

Excuse the Alan Partridge introduction but knowing the customer has become business critical for brokers under the new pricing regulations.

Knowing the customer means identifying they are or have been a customer in the past from the moment they approach your business for a quote, whether it’s for home, car, pet, travel, life or small business insurance.

History

Brokers not only improve their ability to deliver fair pricing and products suited to the customer’s