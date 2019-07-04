Opinion: Brokerbility's managing director Ian Stutz on technology and SMEs

Adapting to the future: Technology is changing the way SMEs buy insurance, but brokers have a vital role to play, says Ian Stutz

There is a long list of skills that have become obsolete as a result of technology: setting type for a newspaper, or ploughing a straight line with a tractor. Yet when they come to rebuild Notre Dame, a mixture of old craftsmanship and new technology will be called for.

Into which category will insurance brokers fall? Obsolete? Or adapting to the future?

The more intelligent machines become, the more they can do for us. Insurers are discovering this very quickly and are driving more business online. A large proportion of SME insurance has already been distilled down to a set of maybe 25 questions, with very little to choose between composite insurers’ questionnaires.

Insurers also plug into other layers of information to produce data on policyholders, including online company information, Google Maps and postcode data. And all of this is changing the relationship between insurers and brokers and raising questions about how brokers can now demonstrate their value.

Traditionally, the value of brokers to their clients lay in the ability to differentiate: to glean information which enabled them to demonstrate quality and negotiate better terms. But many of these skills have become redundant. In a very short space of time, as much as 80% of SME business will be online and brokers will no longer have the platform to discriminate in favour of their clients. Some may argue that insurers are creating a rod for their own backs because in this new environment the only ‘differentiator’ will be price. But, in my view, it is brokers who have the most work to do.

If brokers are to survive, the main change has to come in the area of customer engagement – how insurers communicate with customers through brokers. It is essential that brokers embrace new technologies. But the onus in future will be on providing services that enhance the client’s business and on establishing value in the insurance chain. Technology isn’t the enemy here. It will help to predict customer needs and achieve higher efficiency through managing risks and streamlining processes. But brokers will also need to think differently about how to add value.

Broker value

Much depends on the attitude of clients to risk, to good practice and to other value-added services that insurers can provide. These attitudes are nurtured by brokers through personal contact, professionalism and persuasion. And they are the pillars of customer loyalty.

For example, we had the opportunity to quote for a new client that had a good quality combined package policy in place sourced online by the existing broker. Because we try to engage with potential clients through adding value to the core products, we established some hidden complex requirements in respect of professional indemnity and credit insurance which were essential covers for the particular business. The client was secured and the value of the advice recognised through the renewal of the account.

Another customer with ageing commercial premises was given good quality risk management advice to minimise exposure. We were also able to source critical leak detection tools to give comfort to the client around potentially catastrophic water damage. Despite attempts by competing brokers to provide lower cost standard covers, the client remains loyal as a result of the value we add.

As a broker, my first task is to prove to insurers that I have loyalty from my customers. Loyalty provides stability and continuity in our relationship. And if my clients also buy into value-added services, such as professional management of claims or business continuity programmes, then a further lasting connection is established.

It is also vital to measure success in the relationship with both client and insurer. We need, for example, to measure right behaviour in attitudes to risk management, and efficiency in terms of the amount and cost of contact. And, ultimately, loss ratios will provide the definitive criteria for insurers and stability in pricing and business continuity will be decisive factors for clients.

Technology will take us to unimagined places over the next decade. But whatever the journey may be, brokers will survive and flourish only through developing closer relationships with both clients and insurers.

Ian Stutz is managing director of Brokerbility.