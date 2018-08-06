CDL launches anti-fraud syndicate

The software house has spear-headed the initiative to tackle quote manipulation and Brightside, Be Wiser, and Bedford Insurance have signed up.

CDL has launched an anti-fraud syndicate, which is seeing a number of major insurance brands join in order to combat the growing challenge of quote manipulation.

According to CDL the syndicate allows insurance retailers to identify potentially suspicious patterns of consumer behaviour using Hummingbird, CDL’s data intelligence solution, which is able to search and analyse millions of records at sub-second speed.

Brokers

A number of CDL’s customers are already signed up to the new syndicate, including Brightside, Be Wiser and Bedford Insurance.

Outgoing Brightside CEO Mark Cliff said: “It’s been recognised for some time that consumers are increasingly manipulating their details when obtaining quotes online.

“Whilst this isn’t always fraudulent, it remains a huge problem for the industry. Gaining detailed insight into the type and extent of such changes is absolutely vital when it comes to tackling application fraud.”

He continued: “Aside from having different business models and objectives, syndicate members have a common goal in eradicating fraud. Coming together to achieve that has to be a good thing.”

Insight

Commenting on Be Wiser’s participation in the new syndicate, company chairman Mark Bower-Dyke, added: “Tackling fraud is just one of the benefits of Hummingbird. It’s also about gaining deeper insight into what consumers are really looking for by creating a far more accurate view of the risk.

“We like to talk to our customers wherever possible. The point is to make sure they buy the right policy to meet their needs, at the right price.”

CDL explained that Hummigbird, which was launched two years ago offers users “greater personalisation of the customer journey, a reduction in post-sale cancellations and a dramatic decline in other cost factors, such as bad debt”.

The product is cloud-hosted using Amazon Web Services, which, CDL claimed, makes it resilient and scalable and able to deal with high quote volumes.

Actions

Syndicate members can also specify actions to be taken in the event that Hummingbird detects potentially suspicious behaviour, including redirecting customers to a contact centre, flagging quotes for post-sale validation, adjusting the premium or declining to quote altogether.

CDL’s partnerships director, Nick Jackson, commented: “A significant proportion of consumers believe that manipulating their details is an acceptable way to reduce premiums, and speaking with our customers in recent months, it was clear this was an issue they needed us to help them tackle.

“It’s been great to see syndicate members come together to share insight and overcome what is a growing problem for the industry and also for consumers, who risk invalidating policies by providing false information.”

