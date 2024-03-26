Insurance Age

Markerstudy gets CMA greenlight to complete £1.2bn Atlanta deal

The Competition & Markets Authority has cleared Markerstudy to pursue its proposed £1.2bn acquisition of Ardonagh-owned personal lines broking arm Atlanta.

The move follows a ‘phase one’ investigation which was launched at the end of January to determine whether the merger would result “in a realistic prospect of substantial lessening of competition”.

The CMA invited comment from the 30

