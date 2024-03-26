Markerstudy gets CMA greenlight to complete £1.2bn Atlanta deal
The Competition & Markets Authority has cleared Markerstudy to pursue its proposed £1.2bn acquisition of Ardonagh-owned personal lines broking arm Atlanta.
The move follows a ‘phase one’ investigation which was launched at the end of January to determine whether the merger would result “in a realistic prospect of substantial lessening of competition”.RelatedMarkerstudy to merge with Atlanta Group in £1.2bn deal
Markerstudy has today confirmed plans to merge with Ardonagh’s personal lines broking business Atlanta Group, in a deal that creates a business that transacts £3bn of GWP annually and employs 7300 people.
The CMA invited comment from the 30
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Regulation
Biba appoints Julie Comer as head of compliance
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has recruited Julie Comer from Lloyd & Whyte as head of compliance.
FCA to raise budget by 10.7%
The Financial Conduct Authority has set its annual funding requirement for 2024/25 at £755m, an increase of 10.7%.
Fair value not a Trojan Horse for price regulation, says FCA boss Nikhil Rathi
The onus on firms to satisfy themselves about fair value under the Consumer Duty is “not a Trojan horse for price regulation”, according to Nikhil Rathi, CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority.
FOI request pulls back the curtain on FCA’s broker S166s
A Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age to the Financial Conduct Authority has revealed further details on the spike in insurance skilled persons reports.
FCA reveals slight decline in whistleblowing
The Financial Conduct Authority received 249 whistleblowing reports containing 649 allegations in the fourth quarter of last year.
FCA’s Mills commits to using all regulatory tools in flats insurance update
Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the Financial Conduct Authority, has promised to use all regulatory tools at the watchdog’s disposal in an update on progress for multi-occupancy buildings insurance.
A leap yeAR blog
On this different numerical day, Emmanuel Kenning takes a look at two sets of intriguing stats from the past month.
FCA ‘still learning’ about Consumer Duty, claims GI boss Brewis
No single metric will decide whether the Consumer Duty has been a success. But if people are no longer talking about it, that will be a positive sign.
Most read
- Takeover target Direct Line posts £189m operating loss
- Momentum profit soars 60% as revenue also leaps
- Blog: Six months in
- Three MGAs put motor business on pause as capacity crunch continues to bite
- Hiscox teams up with poet Cooper Clarke as first ‘(under)writer in residence’
- Ecclesiastical grows UK & Ireland book but underwriting profit slips in 2023