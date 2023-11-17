FCA authorisation performance dips in Q2 2023
The Financial Conduct Authority has seen its authorisations performance in four out of five categories affecting brokers slip backwards in Q2 2023.
This contrasts with the first three months of the year, where the regulator saw improvements in four out of the five categories.
In the three months from the start of April to the end of June, the FCA processed 97.2% of applications on time for ‘approved person’ status submitted by an authorised firm under the Senior Manager and Certification Regime.
This was an improvement from 94.5% in Q1.
The watchdog has a statutory target of 100% being assessed within three months.
Though below the
More on Regulation
Biba welcomes Afolami as Economic Secretary to the Treasury
Biba has welcomed the appointment of Bim Afolami, and expressed hopes of a positive relationship while praising predecessor Andrew Griffith.
FSCS open for claims against failed broker
The FSCS has listed FML Insurance Services Limited, trading as Entertainment Insurance Services, as a failed company.
FCA urges focus on Consumer Duty annual board report obligations
Nisha Arora, director of cross-cutting policy and strategy at the Financial Conduct Authority, has called on firms not to delay their preparations for the annual Consumer Duty board reports.
Brokers pledge to stop sharing building commissions and cap fees
Five top 100 UK broking groups have pledged to end sharing building insurance commissions with landlords and to cap fees. However, many others have not signed up including Gallagher UK who has refused to back the pledge in its existing version over concerns about "possible unintended consequences".
Biba recruits standalone public affairs manager from FTSE 100 firm
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Shayne Halfpenny-Ray, social affairs manager at Phoenix Group, as its new head of policy and public affairs.
FCA data reveals spike in insurance skilled persons reports
The Financial Conduct Authority has revealed commissioning seven skilled person reports across the general insurance and protection sector between July and September.
Biba delivers fair value assessment framework
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a fair value assessment framework, after the Financial Conduct Authority took aim at brokers in its review of flat insurance costs.
FSCS adds Martyn Beauchamp as interim CEO
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has appointed Martyn Beauchamp as interim CEO. Beauchamp will join the board as an executive director.