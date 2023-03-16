Insurance Age

FCA boss Brewis to address Consumer Duty concerns at Insurance Age event

Matthew Brewis, director of insurance at the Financial Conduct Authority, has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for the first Insurance Age Broker Breakfast event in Leeds next month.

Taking part at the Queens Hotel, New Station Street, the session on 19 April will feature Brewis talking about the Consumer Duty alongside two panels.

One of the panels will focus on the cost of living crisis and include Andy Morley, group managing director, Proaktive; Michelle South, director of operations, Brokerbility alongside other senior speakers from Howden and Aon.

Broker Breakfasts are closed-door events aimed at providing brokers with a unique opportunity to meet, share ideas and

