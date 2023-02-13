FCA calls for firms to do more on ESG
The Financial Conduct Authority has stressed that businesses must continue to adapt their priorities to meet the changing environmental needs for a more sustainable world.
The watchdog has released a discussion paper to encourage an industry-wide dialogue on firms’ sustainability-related governance, incentives and competence on an economy-wide transition to Net Zero.
The discussion paper set out that society now expects more from companies in all sectors, including financial services.
In the regulator’s Financial Lives Survey it revealed that at May 2022 some 79% of consumers think businesses have a wider social responsibility than simply to make profit.
