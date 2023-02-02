Sicsic Advisory urges treatment of vulnerable customers should be top priority

Associate director at Sicsic Advisory, Sue Mallender, has stressed that the treatment of vulnerable customers is seen by the Financial Conduct Authority as an integral part of how businesses should operate.

Amid a cost-of-living crisis, the FCA has emphasised, according to Mallender, the importance of protecting vulnerable customers in its Consumer Duty, which comes into force on 31 July.

She urged: “Fair treatment of customers has to be a priority from all firms. We expect the FCA to continue to be visible and provide further governance on this. Vulnerable customers is a major topic for the regulator and the authority refers to vulnerable customers in virtually all of its updates and has sent