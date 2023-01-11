Insurance Age

Shock survey results reveal broker ignorance on Consumer Duty is ‘a big concern’

The findings of a survey, which revealed that nearly half of brokers interviewed were not aware of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Consumer Duty rules, is a ‘big concern’, according to compliance experts.

As reported in Insurance Age, an Ecclesiastical survey of 250 brokers has revealed only 53% are aware of the regulation.

It also found that three in five brokers admit they don’t understand how the regulations will impact their business.

Compliance expert Matthew Cranny from Create

