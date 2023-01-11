Shock survey results reveal broker ignorance on Consumer Duty is ‘a big concern’
The findings of a survey, which revealed that nearly half of brokers interviewed were not aware of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Consumer Duty rules, is a ‘big concern’, according to compliance experts.
As reported in Insurance Age, an Ecclesiastical survey of 250 brokers has revealed only 53% are aware of the regulation.
It also found that three in five brokers admit they don’t understand how the regulations will impact their business.Related Ecclesiastical survey finds half of brokers aren’t aware of FCA’s Consumer Duty rules
A survey of 250 brokers has found that only just over half (53%) are aware of the FCA’s new Consumer Duty rules
Compliance expert Matthew Cranny from Create
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Regulation
FCA opens client support consultation and reiterates need for brokers to treat customers fairly
The Financial Conduct Authority has opened a consultation on protections for insurance customers in financial difficulty proposing to update guidance introduced during the Covid-19 crisis.
Ecclesiastical survey finds half of brokers aren’t aware of FCA’s Consumer Duty rules
A survey of 250 brokers has found that only just over half (53%) are aware of the FCA’s new Consumer Duty rules. This raises concerns that a significant number of brokers are behind schedule with plans to implement them, Insurance Age can reveal.
Lloyd’s broker snaps up schemes business from Crispin Speers
Lloyd’s broker BLW Insurance Brokers has acquired a specialist facility from Crispin Speers, Insurance Age can reveal.
Ex-Lockyers boss Newall in comeback broker
Former Lockyers chairman Jon Newall is to launch a comeback broker focused on SME business.
FCA claims data shows customers get a ‘far better outcome’ via advised broking - Blanc
The FCA’s claims data on personal lines shows customers get a ‘far better outcome’ when taking advise through brokers, according to Aston Lark chief executive Peter Blanc.
Is it a golden age for broker start-ups, despite rising costs?
The CEO of Brokerring, Stuart Randall, recently told delegates at Broker Expo 2022 it can cost £250,000 to start-up a brokerage. Sophie Locke-Cooper explores why it is now so expensive - and whether it is proving detrimental to those seeking to go alone.
Trade bodies back broker diversity campaign’s drive
The leaders of Biba, the MGAA and Liiba have reaffirmed their commitment to support increasing diversity in the market as Insurance Age launches the Broker Diversity Push – Gender Leadership Gap campaign.
Insurance Age makes benchmark and backing call to trade bodies in Broker Diversity Push campaign
Insurance Age has urged the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, the Managing General Agents’ Association and the London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association to investigate creating a broking industry benchmark and ways of working together to tackle the gender diversity leadership gap.