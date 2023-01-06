Lloyd’s broker snaps up schemes business from Crispin Speers

Lloyd’s broker BLW Insurance Brokers has acquired a specialist facility from Crispin Speers, Insurance Age can reveal.

BLW has purchased the Security Industries Specialist Services brand and portfolio, a trading name of Apex Insurance Services, adding four staff to the business.

The facility covers security installers, electricians, and fire alarms. It is a retail scheme working with trade-approved installers.

A small part of the business is wholesale, which BLW will continue to support.

BLW chief operating officer and finance officer Mark Greenwood said the scheme has £1m of gross written premium and