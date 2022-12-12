Reform of senior managers’ regime chance to speed up director approvals – compliance experts
Government plans to reform the Senior Managers and Certification Regime are an opportunity to speed up approval processes which are taking too long, compliance experts say.
On Friday, the Government announced a review into SMCR would begin in the first quarter of next year.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said reform of SMCR and other light-touch regulatory reforms would mean the country could ‘seize on our Brexit freedoms’.
Mike Cranny, director with consultant Create Solutions, said: “It would be good if they could look at the difficulties in not only the senior managers’ regime, but the whole of the process of authorising managers and brokers.
“The case officers are
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Regulation
Most read
- RSA can no longer 'hide behind the screen' to engage brokers - Catherine Frost
- The stats: Q3 - Feeling the squeeze as commercial continues to climb
- Stark FOI data reveals scale of broking’s gender diversity leadership gap
- Ripe Thinking hires ex-Towergate duo to 'help drive growth'
- Pressures on fleet market push rates upwards
- Headline makers: December 2022
- UK broking M&A shrinking in 2022 as market becomes saturated