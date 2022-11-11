Broker Expo 2022: Brokers urged to act now over looming AR rules deadline

As the implementation of the appointed representative requirements edges closer, senior consultant Sue Mallender at Sicsic Advisory has warned Broker Expo delegates that principal firms need to act to make sure they hit the deadline.

On August 2022, the Financial Conduct Authority published a policy statement to enhance and strengthen the rules on the oversight of ARs. These additional requirements will come into force on 8 December 2022.

Speaking yesterday at the 2022 Broker Expo Mallender said: “Principals should examine the new requirements in detail and take steps to meet any that are new to them by December. Principals will need to communicate any additional requirements to their ARs. They have only had three months to