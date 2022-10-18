Biba vows to fight for brokers in FCA meeting on fair value assessments today

The British Insurance Brokers' Association has vowed to fight for brokers in a key meeting with the Financial Conduct Authority over fair value assessments.

The regulator is meeting Biba, and other trade bodies, in an online meeting today (Tuesday 18th November).

The watchdog hopes to gather important feedback from the trade bodies which it can then use to improve in its overseeing of the regulation which Insurance Age recently reported has ‘utterly flummoxed’ brokers.

Speaking ahead of the call Biba executive director Graeme Trudgill, pictured, said: “Our message to the FCA is that this is one of the most problematic pieces of rule writing and