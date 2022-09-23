Analysis: Brokers, insurers and the FCA’s product governance - confusion reigns
The FCA's new rules on product governance come into force on 1 October. But as Rachel Gordon discovers even with a three month extension or ‘forbearance,’ brokers are still in the dark about what is expected from them.
Many brokers are utterly flummoxed by the Financial Conduct Authority’s new rules on product governance and ‘fair value’.
Complaints include that the project is largely pointless, that it has become overwhelming in scale and one even declared it was “crackers”.
Insurers are currently collating swathes of data on personal and commercial insurance products for the regulator and requiring input from brokers, who are also required to complete their own assessment of what value they provide - this
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Regulation
Most read
- Aviva “disappointed” at other insurers for not offering fairly priced multi-occupancy building insurance
- Government writes to Biba slamming “amoral” flats insurance commission and demanding change
- FCA sets out pooling and lower commission in flats insurance review
- UK Broker Awards 2022: Meet the winners
- RSA sets out strategic roadmap for 2025 with new "broker promise" vow
- FCA recommends Biba works on risk pool “to limit commission costs” in flats insurance report
- Aviva launches standalone cover for electric vehicle charging points