Truss could merge FCA, PRA and PSR if she becomes PM – reports

The Financial Times reported that, according to sources, Truss is planning an immediate review of the bodies if she wins.

The newspaper stated that its source said that Truss was privately critical of the Financial Conduct Authority.

The FCA and Prudential Regulation Authority were created in 2013 following the disbandment of the Financial Services Authority. The Payment Systems Regulator was developed in 2015.

Attacks

The FCA has faced considerable criticism in recent years. Internally it