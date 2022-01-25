Staff to vote on strike action against FCA

Unite, the union representing staff at the Financial Conduct Authority, has launched an indicative ballot calling for industrial action at the regulator.

The union said it called the ballot following management’s refusal to negotiate with the workforce on a programme of “severe cost-cutting”, which includes slashing staff pay and imposing an appraisal system which it said would “punish strong performers”.

According to a statement issued by the union, staff were left “enraged” last month as the